ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

Sunday

At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee

Cordoba, Argentina

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Red clay

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (3), Brazil, def. Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

