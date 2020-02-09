ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

Sunday
At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $546,355
Surface: Red clay
CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (3), Brazil, def. Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.