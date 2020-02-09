Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

February 9, 2020 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee

Cordoba, Argentina

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Red clay

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (3), Brazil, def. Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority