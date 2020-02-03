ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

Monday
At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $546,355
Surface: Red clay
CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Monday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Juan Pablo Ficovich, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Pablo Cuevas (6), Uruguay, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-5, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Guillermo Duran and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 1-6, 10-5.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.