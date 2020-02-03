Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

February 3, 2020 3:51 pm
 
Monday

At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee

Cordoba, Argentina

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Red clay

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Monday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Juan Pablo Ficovich, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Pablo Cuevas (6), Uruguay, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-5, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Guillermo Duran and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 1-6, 10-5.

