ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Tuesday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $602,935
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 0-0, ret.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Milos Raonic (2), Canada, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-2.
Noah Rubin, United States, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-3, 4-3, ret.
Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.
Reilly Opelka (4), United States, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, def. John Millman and Matt Reid, Australia, walkover.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.