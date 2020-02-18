Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

February 18, 2020 12:31 pm
 
Tuesday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $602,935

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 0-0, ret.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Milos Raonic (2), Canada, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-2.

Noah Rubin, United States, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-3, 4-3, ret.

Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.

Reilly Opelka (4), United States, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, def. John Millman and Matt Reid, Australia, walkover.

