ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

February 19, 2020 12:21 pm
 
Wednesday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $602,935

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (0).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka (4), United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (3), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-2.

Dennis Novikov and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ugo Humbert, France, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson, Australia, walkover.

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Ante Pavic, Croatia, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

