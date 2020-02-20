Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

February 20, 2020 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $602,935

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Steve Johnson, United States, vs. Jack Sock, United States, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Advertisement

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Dennis Novikov and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up