ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Thursday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $602,935

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Steve Johnson, United States, vs. Jack Sock, United States, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Dennis Novikov and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

