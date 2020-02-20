ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Thursday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $602,935
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Steve Johnson, United States, vs. Jack Sock, United States, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Dennis Novikov and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
