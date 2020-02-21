ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Friday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $602,935

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Friday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Reilly Opelka (4), United States, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.

Milos Raonic (2), Canada, vs. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-2, 4-6, 10-3.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.