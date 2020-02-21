ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Friday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $602,935
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Friday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-1, 6-2.
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Reilly Opelka (4), United States, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.
Milos Raonic (2), Canada, vs. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-2, 4-6, 10-3.
