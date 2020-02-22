ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Saturday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $602,935
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Ugo Humbert (6), France, 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-4.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.