ATP World Tour Dubai Championship Results

Wednesday

At Dubai Tennis Stadium

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $2,794,840

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-3, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-1, 6-0.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Benoit Paire (8), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-8.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

