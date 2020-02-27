Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Dubai Championship Results

February 27, 2020 7:27 am
 
Thursday

At Dubai Tennis Stadium

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $2,794,840

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Thursday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (9).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (4), South Africa, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Leander Paes, India, 6-3, 6-3.

