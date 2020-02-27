ATP World Tour Dubai Championship Results

Thursday
At Dubai Tennis Stadium
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $2,794,840
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Thursday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (9).
Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, 6-2, 6-2.
Gael Monfils (3), France, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (4), South Africa, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.
Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Leander Paes, India, 6-3, 6-3.
