ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

February 4, 2020 7:06 am
 
Tuesday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €524,695

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-7 (2), 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic (7), Serbia, def. Enzo Couacaud, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Nicolas Mahut, France, and Kevin Krawietz (1), Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-4.

Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8).

