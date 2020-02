ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €524,695

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Filip Krajinovic (7), Serbia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 6-1.

David Goffin (2), Belgium, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2.

Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-5, 6-4.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (5), Canada, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Gael Monfils (1), France, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 3-6, 6-2, 10-2.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (2), Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 11-9.

