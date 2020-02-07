Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

February 7, 2020 7:57 am
 
Friday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €524,695

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Filip Krajinovic (7), Serbia, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-1, 1-0, ret.

Gael Monfils (1), France, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.

David Goffin (2), Belgium, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Ante Pavic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

