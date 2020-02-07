ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

Friday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €524,695
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Filip Krajinovic (7), Serbia, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-2, 7-5.
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-1, 1-0, ret.
Gael Monfils (1), France, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.
David Goffin (2), Belgium, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Ante Pavic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
