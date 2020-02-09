Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

February 9, 2020 7:45 am
 
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €524,695

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Gael Monfils (1), France, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority