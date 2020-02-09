ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

Sunday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €524,695

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Gael Monfils (1), France, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-4.

