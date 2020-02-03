ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

Monday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €524,695
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Enzo Couacaud (8), France, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (4), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.
Emil Ruusuvuori (2), Finland, def. Nicolas Mahut (7), France, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3).
Sergiy Stakhovsky (3), Ukraine, def. Danilo Petrovic (5), Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.
Damir Dzumhur (1), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Elliot Benchetrit, France, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-4.
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Kenny de Scheppe and Hugo Gaston, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (2), Netherlands, def. Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.