ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

February 3, 2020 10:33 am
 
Monday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €524,695

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Enzo Couacaud (8), France, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (4), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Emil Ruusuvuori (2), Finland, def. Nicolas Mahut (7), France, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Sergiy Stakhovsky (3), Ukraine, def. Danilo Petrovic (5), Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur (1), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Elliot Benchetrit, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Kenny de Scheppe and Hugo Gaston, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (2), Netherlands, def. Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

