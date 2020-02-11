Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour New York Open Results

February 11, 2020 1:38 pm
 
Tuesday

At NYBC Live

New York

Purse: $719,320

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from New York Open at NYBC Live (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Go Soeda, Japan, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Kyle Edmund (8), Britain, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 7-5, 6-4.

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Danilo Petrovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-4, 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Brian Shi, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Shawn Jackson, United States, and Ostap Kovalenko, Russia, 6-1, 6-0.

Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Ugo Humbert, France, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock, United States, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan (4), Japan, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The Associated Press

