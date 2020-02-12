Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour New York Open Results

February 12, 2020 1:30 pm
 
Wednesday

At NYBC Live

New York

Purse: $719,320

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from New York Open at NYBC Live (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Milos Raonic (2), Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (3), New Zealand, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski (2), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. John Isner and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Ante Pavic, Croatia, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 5-7, 7-5, 10-6.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-4.

