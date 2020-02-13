ATP World Tour New York Open Results

Thursday

At NYBC Live

New York

Purse: $719,320

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from New York Open at NYBC Live (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Kyle Edmund (8), Britain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Reilly Opelka (3), United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. John Isner (1), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-6.

Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock, United States, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 6-4.

