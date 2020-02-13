Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour New York Open Results

February 13, 2020 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

Thursday

At NYBC Live

New York

Purse: $719,320

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from New York Open at NYBC Live (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Kyle Edmund (8), Britain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Reilly Opelka (3), United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. John Isner (1), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-6.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock, United States, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created