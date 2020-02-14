ATP World Tour New York Open Results

Friday

At NYBC Live

New York

Purse: $719,320

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from New York Open at NYBC Live (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Ugo Humbert (4), France, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund (8), Britain, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Reilly Opelka (3), United States, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, vs. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.

