ATP World Tour New York Open Results

Saturday

At NYBC Live

New York

Purse: $719,320

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from New York Open at NYBC Live (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Kyle Edmund (8), Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, 6-1, 6-4.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-3.

Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

