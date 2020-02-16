Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour New York Open Results

February 16, 2020 3:49 pm
 
Sunday

At NYBC Live

New York

Purse: $719,320

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from New York Open at NYBC Live (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Kyle Edmund (8), Britain, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6).

