ATP World Tour New York Open Results

Monday

At NYBC Live

New York

Purse: $719,320

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from New York Open at NYBC Live (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Paolo Lorenzi (2), Italy, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Jason Jung (4), Taiwan, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Go Soeda (1), Japan, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Danilo Petrovic (7), Serbia, def. Bradley Klahn (3), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Tennys Sandgren (5), United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

