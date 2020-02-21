Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Open 13 Marseille Results

February 21, 2020 8:16 am
 
< a min read
      

Friday

At Palais des Sports

Marseille, France

Purse: €691,880

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open 13 Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Denis Shapovalov (4), Canada, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (2), Netherlands, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up