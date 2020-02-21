ATP World Tour Open 13 Marseille Results

Friday

At Palais des Sports

Marseille, France

Purse: €691,880

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open 13 Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Denis Shapovalov (4), Canada, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (2), Netherlands, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.