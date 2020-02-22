ATP World Tour Open 13 Marseille Results

Saturday

At Palais des Sports

Marseille, France

Purse: €691,880

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Open 13 Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicolas Mahut, France, and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

