ATP World Tour Open 13 Marseille Results

Monday
At Palais des Sports
Marseille, France
Purse: €691,880
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open 13 Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Norbert Gombos (6), Slovakia, def. Elliot Benchetrit, France, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4.
Egor Gerasimov (1), Belarus, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (5), Finland, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).
Ilya Ivashka (7), Belarus, def. Alexei Popyrin (4), Australia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Dennis Novak (3), Austria, def. Matthias Bachinger, Germany, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Benoit Paire (6), France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (2), Netherlands, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 1-6, 12-10.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.