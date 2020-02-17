Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Open 13 Marseille Results

February 17, 2020 8:48 am
 
Monday

At Palais des Sports

Marseille, France

Purse: €691,880

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open 13 Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Norbert Gombos (6), Slovakia, def. Elliot Benchetrit, France, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Egor Gerasimov (1), Belarus, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (5), Finland, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).

Ilya Ivashka (7), Belarus, def. Alexei Popyrin (4), Australia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Dennis Novak (3), Austria, def. Matthias Bachinger, Germany, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Benoit Paire (6), France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (2), Netherlands, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 1-6, 12-10.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The Associated Press

