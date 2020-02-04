Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Pune Results

February 4, 2020 6:11 am
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Roberto Marcora, Italy, def. Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Egor Gerasimov (8), Belarus, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

James Duckworth (6), Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Advertisement

Nikola Milojevic, Serbia, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Arjun Kadhe, India, 6-2, 6-4.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Yannick Maden, Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Leander Paes, India, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan (2), India, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy