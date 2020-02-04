ATP World Tour Pune Results

Tuesday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Roberto Marcora, Italy, def. Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Egor Gerasimov (8), Belarus, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

James Duckworth (6), Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Nikola Milojevic, Serbia, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Arjun Kadhe, India, 6-2, 6-4.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Yannick Maden, Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Leander Paes, India, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan (2), India, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

