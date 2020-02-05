ATP World Tour Pune Results

Wednesday
At Balewadi Stadium
Pune, India
Purse: $546,355
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Sasikumar Mukund, India, 6-2, 7-6 (7).
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Ricardas Berankis (2), Lithuania, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Salvatore Caruso (7), Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, walkover.
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Stefano Travaglia (3), Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Robin Haase (1), Netherlands, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-8.
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski (3), Belarus, def. Matt Reid and James Duckworth, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, and Sumit Nagal, India, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Andre Begemann, Germany, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-8.
Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Cheng-Peng Hsieh (4), Taiwan, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Benoit Paire and Antoine Hoang, France, def. Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe, India, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.
