Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Pune Results

February 5, 2020 6:54 am
 
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Sasikumar Mukund, India, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Ricardas Berankis (2), Lithuania, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Salvatore Caruso (7), Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, walkover.

Advertisement

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Stefano Travaglia (3), Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Robin Haase (1), Netherlands, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-8.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski (3), Belarus, def. Matt Reid and James Duckworth, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, and Sumit Nagal, India, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-8.

Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Cheng-Peng Hsieh (4), Taiwan, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Benoit Paire and Antoine Hoang, France, def. Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe, India, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union