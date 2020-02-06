ATP World Tour Pune Results

Thursday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

James Duckworth (6), Australia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Egor Gerasimov (8), Belarus, def. Nikola Milojevic, Serbia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Kwon Soon Woo (4), South Korea, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Roberto Marcora, Italy, def. Benoit Paire (1), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Robin Haase (1), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski (3), Belarus, def. Paolo Lorenzi and Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.

Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Leander Paes, India, 6-2, 6-1.

Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Benoit Paire and Antoine Hoang, France, 6-3, 6-3.

