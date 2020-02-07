ATP World Tour Pune Results

Friday
At Balewadi Stadium
Pune, India
Purse: $546,355
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (11).
Ricardas Berankis (2), Lithuania, def. Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
James Duckworth (6), Australia, def. Roberto Marcora, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Egor Gerasimov (8), Belarus, def. Kwon Soon Woo (4), South Korea, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Andre Begemann, Germany, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.