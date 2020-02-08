Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Pune Results

February 8, 2020 9:45 am
 
Saturday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Ricardas Berankis (2), Lithuania, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).

Egor Gerasimov (8), Belarus, def. James Duckworth (6), Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski (3), Belarus, def. Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

