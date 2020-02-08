ATP World Tour Pune Results

Saturday
At Balewadi Stadium
Pune, India
Purse: $546,355
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Ricardas Berankis (2), Lithuania, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).
Egor Gerasimov (8), Belarus, def. James Duckworth (6), Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski (3), Belarus, def. Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
