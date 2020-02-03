ATP World Tour Pune Results

Monday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Paolo Lorenzi and Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-4.

