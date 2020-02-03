ATP World Tour Pune Results

Monday
At Balewadi Stadium
Pune, India
Purse: $546,355
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Paolo Lorenzi and Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-4.
