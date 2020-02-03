Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Pune Results

February 3, 2020 6:24 am
 
< a min read
      

Monday

At Balewadi Stadium

Pune, India

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Paolo Lorenzi and Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy