ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Tuesday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1,759,905
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.
Borna Coric (5), Croatia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.
Dusan Lajovic (2), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.
Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Joao Domingues, Portugal, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Guido Pella (4), Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-3, 7-5.
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Pablo Andujar and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.
Federico Gaio and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.
