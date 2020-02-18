Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

February 18, 2020 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,759,905

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.

Borna Coric (5), Croatia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Dusan Lajovic (2), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Advertisement

Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Joao Domingues, Portugal, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Guido Pella (4), Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-3, 7-5.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Pablo Andujar and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Federico Gaio and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department