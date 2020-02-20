ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Thursday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1,759,905
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Joao Domingues, Portugal, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Dusan Lajovic (2), Serbia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Borna Coric (5), Croatia, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5).
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-8.
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.
Thiago Monteiro and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, def. Rafael Matos and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Federico Gaio and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
