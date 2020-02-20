Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

February 20, 2020 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,759,905

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Joao Domingues, Portugal, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Dusan Lajovic (2), Serbia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Borna Coric (5), Croatia, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-8.

Advertisement

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Thiago Monteiro and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, def. Rafael Matos and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Federico Gaio and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up