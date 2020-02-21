Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

February 21, 2020 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,759,905

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Borna Coric (5), Croatia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War