ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Friday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,759,905

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Borna Coric (5), Croatia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

