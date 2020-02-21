ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Friday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1,759,905
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Borna Coric (5), Croatia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
