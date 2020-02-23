ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Sunday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1,759,905
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Federico Gaio and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
