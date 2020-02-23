Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

February 23, 2020 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,759,905

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Federico Gaio and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound