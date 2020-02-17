Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

February 17, 2020 4:16 pm
 
Monday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,759,905

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Fernando Verdasco (9), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 1-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles

Qualification

Federico Gaio and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Attila Balazs (2), Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rafael Matos and Orlando Luz, Brazil, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.

