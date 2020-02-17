ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Monday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1,759,905
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Fernando Verdasco (9), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.
Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 1-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (2).
Men’s Doubles
Qualification
Federico Gaio and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Attila Balazs (2), Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Rafael Matos and Orlando Luz, Brazil, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.