ATP World Tour Santiago Results

Wednesday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $604,010
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Federico Delbonis (7), Argentina, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Renzo Olivo, Argentina, def. Pablo Cuevas (4), Uruguay, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).
Hugo Dellien (6), Bolivia, def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-4, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
Juan Ignacio Londero and Federico Coria, Argentina, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 1-6, 10-3.
Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Andre Begemann, Germany, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Roberto Carballes Baena and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan (3), India, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.
