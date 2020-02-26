Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Santiago Results

February 26, 2020 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $604,010

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Federico Delbonis (7), Argentina, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Renzo Olivo, Argentina, def. Pablo Cuevas (4), Uruguay, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).

Hugo Dellien (6), Bolivia, def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-4, 7-5.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Juan Ignacio Londero and Federico Coria, Argentina, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 1-6, 10-3.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Andre Begemann, Germany, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Roberto Carballes Baena and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan (3), India, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound