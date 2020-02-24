Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Santiago Results

February 24, 2020 12:53 pm
 
Monday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $604,010

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Monday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Hugo Dellien (6), Bolivia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, def. Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-5, 7-5.

