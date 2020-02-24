ATP World Tour Santiago Results

Monday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $604,010
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Monday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Hugo Dellien (6), Bolivia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, def. Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-5, 7-5.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.