Atwood, Kopp, Buster combine for 66 in Lamar’s 86-66 win

February 26, 2020 11:21 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — T.J. Atwood scored 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Lamar routed Incarnate Word 86-66 on Wednesday night.

Anderson Kopp and Davion Buster added 20 points each for Lamar, Kopp with four 3-pointers and Buster with six. Lamar was 11-for-22 shooting from distance, while Incarnate Word was 3-for-8.

Avery Sullivan had 11 points and nine rebounds for Lamar (16-13, 10-8 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 23 points for Incarnate Word (9-19, 6-11). Des Balentine added 15 points and Marcus Larsson 11.

Incarnate Word’s leading scorer Keaston Willis (13 ppg) was held to two points on 1-for-5 shooting.

Lamar faces Stephen F. Austin on the road on Saturday. Incarnate Word faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

