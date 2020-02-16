Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Auburn 65, LSU 60

February 16, 2020 7:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

LSU (18-6)

Trasi 1-6 0-0 3, Aifuwa 10-18 0-2 20, Cherry 2-9 0-0 4, Pointer 4-14 9-11 18, Richard-Harris 2-6 2-3 7, Brooks 1-2 1-2 3, Seay 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 1-2 1, Young 1-4 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 15-22 60

AUBURN (9-14)

Howard 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 10-13 3-5 23, Alexander 1-8 5-6 7, Benton 4-11 1-2 11, Hansen 5-8 2-2 16, White 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 1-1 0-0 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-47 11-15 65

LSU 13 9 12 26 60
Auburn 17 16 9 23 65

3-Point Goals_LSU 3-9 (Trasi 1-1, Cherry 0-1, Pointer 1-5, Richard-Harris 1-2), Auburn 8-16 (Howard 1-1, Alexander 0-1, Benton 2-6, Hansen 4-6, Hughes 1-1, Wells 0-1). Assists_LSU 11 (Pointer 7), Auburn 15 (Alexander 10). Fouled Out_LSU Trasi. Rebounds_LSU 36 (Aifuwa 5-10), Auburn 31 ( 2-4). Total Fouls_LSU 17, Auburn 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,057.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins