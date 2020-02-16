Auburn 65, LSU 60

LSU (18-6)

Trasi 1-6 0-0 3, Aifuwa 10-18 0-2 20, Cherry 2-9 0-0 4, Pointer 4-14 9-11 18, Richard-Harris 2-6 2-3 7, Brooks 1-2 1-2 3, Seay 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 1-2 1, Young 1-4 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 15-22 60

AUBURN (9-14)

Howard 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 10-13 3-5 23, Alexander 1-8 5-6 7, Benton 4-11 1-2 11, Hansen 5-8 2-2 16, White 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 1-1 0-0 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-47 11-15 65

LSU 13 9 12 26 — 60 Auburn 17 16 9 23 — 65

3-Point Goals_LSU 3-9 (Trasi 1-1, Cherry 0-1, Pointer 1-5, Richard-Harris 1-2), Auburn 8-16 (Howard 1-1, Alexander 0-1, Benton 2-6, Hansen 4-6, Hughes 1-1, Wells 0-1). Assists_LSU 11 (Pointer 7), Auburn 15 (Alexander 10). Fouled Out_LSU Trasi. Rebounds_LSU 36 (Aifuwa 5-10), Auburn 31 ( 2-4). Total Fouls_LSU 17, Auburn 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,057.

