Auburn 70, Vanderbilt 62

VANDERBILT (12-10)

Fasoula 8-13 1-2 17, Love 9-21 4-6 22, Newby 0-0 1-2 1, Cambridge 1-5 0-0 2, Hall 5-8 0-0 11, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 3-4 1-2 7, Pearl 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-55 7-12 62

AUBURN (8-12)

Howard 1-8 1-2 3, Thompson 6-9 3-4 15, Alexander 5-14 7-7 18, Benton 5-14 2-2 13, Hansen 6-12 5-5 18, White 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 18-20 70

Vanderbilt 15 13 18 16 — 62 Auburn 16 17 20 17 — 70

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 1-7 (Cambridge 0-2, Hall 1-2, Pearl 0-2, Washington 0-1), Auburn 4-21 (Howard 0-4, Alexander 1-6, Benton 1-5, Hansen 1-4, Hughes 1-2). Assists_Vanderbilt 17 (Cambridge 8), Auburn 13 (Alexander 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 34 (Love 4-11), Auburn 32 (Benton 4-6). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 18, Auburn 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,728.

