Auburn 95, Missouri 82

February 27, 2020 11:39 pm
 
AUBURN (10-16)

Howard 8-13 2-4 22, Thompson 5-8 2-2 12, Alexander 7-9 6-8 21, Benton 7-14 6-6 23, Hansen 3-6 0-0 7, White 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 4-6 0-0 8, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 0-2 0, Wells 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-59 16-22 95

MISSOURI (8-20)

Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Schuchts 1-4 0-0 3, Blackwell 9-14 5-7 27, Chavis 2-6 1-2 7, Roundtree 3-7 1-2 8, Smith 5-11 0-0 11, Frank 4-10 3-3 12, Green 3-3 5-8 11, Troup 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 15-22 82

Auburn 23 16 34 22 95
Missouri 18 19 21 24 82

3-Point Goals_Auburn 9-23 (Howard 4-8, Alexander 1-3, Benton 3-7, Hansen 1-3, Hughes 0-1, Wells 0-1), Missouri 11-30 (Schuchts 1-3, Blackwell 4-7, Chavis 2-6, Roundtree 1-3, Smith 1-4, Frank 1-4, Troup 1-3). Assists_Auburn 14 (Alexander 6), Missouri 20 (Blackwell 7). Fouled Out_Missouri Roundtree. Rebounds_Auburn 35 (Thompson 3-14), Missouri 25 (Chavis 2-2). Total Fouls_Auburn 20, Missouri 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,540.

