Austin Peay 68, E. Illinois 64

February 1, 2020 7:37 pm
 
E. ILLINOIS (11-11)

Dixon 3-5 0-4 6, Wallace 3-10 1-3 7, M.Smith 5-9 0-0 13, Matlock 3-7 3-4 10, Johnson 4-4 1-2 10, S.Smith 4-10 0-0 10, Skipper-Brown 3-3 0-0 6, Charles 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 5-13 64.

AUSTIN PEAY (16-7)

Taylor 6-10 3-3 16, Adams 5-16 2-4 13, Paez 5-6 1-3 11, Butler 5-7 1-2 12, Abaev 2-2 0-0 4, Hinson 3-6 1-2 8, Conteh 1-3 1-2 4, Woodard 0-0 0-0 0, Silveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 9-16 68.

Halftime_E. Illinois 38-31. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 7-13 (M.Smith 3-4, S.Smith 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Matlock 1-3, Wallace 0-1), Austin Peay 5-13 (Butler 1-1, Conteh 1-2, Hinson 1-2, Adams 1-3, Taylor 1-4, Paez 0-1). Rebounds_E. Illinois 29 (Dixon 12), Austin Peay 25 (Taylor 9). Assists_E. Illinois 13 (Wallace 4), Austin Peay 12 (Paez 5). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 15, Austin Peay 14. A_2,128 (7,257).

