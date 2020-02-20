Listen Live Sports

Austin Peay 78, SIU-Edwardsville 60

February 20, 2020 11:47 pm
 
AUSTIN PEAY (19-9)

Adams 3-8 6-6 14, Butler 0-4 0-0 0, Paez 2-5 0-0 5, Abaev 8-9 3-5 19, Taylor 7-13 2-2 16, Hinson 3-9 4-5 12, Woodard 1-4 0-0 3, Silveira 4-4 1-2 9. Totals 28-56 16-20 78.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-21)

Uzuegbunem 1-1 0-0 2, S.Wright 3-8 0-1 6, Adewunmi 2-4 4-4 8, Moore 3-9 4-4 10, Williford 2-6 3-5 8, Jackson 2-5 0-2 4, Duling 3-9 2-2 9, James 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 3-6 0-0 8, L.Wright 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 13-18 60.

Halftime_Austin Peay 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 6-24 (Adams 2-5, Hinson 2-6, Paez 1-3, Woodard 1-4, Butler 0-3, Taylor 0-3), SIU-Edwardsville 5-20 (Williams 2-4, James 1-3, Williford 1-3, Duling 1-5, Adewunmi 0-1, Moore 0-1, S.Wright 0-3). Rebounds_Austin Peay 35 (Taylor 11), SIU-Edwardsville 28 (S.Wright 8). Assists_Austin Peay 17 (Butler 5), SIU-Edwardsville 13 (Williford 5). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 16, SIU-Edwardsville 17. A_568 (4,000).

