Austin Peay 93, E. Kentucky 85

E. KENTUCKY (13-14)

T.King 7-11 9-9 23, Moreno 2-4 2-4 7, Brown 5-11 8-10 18, Cruickshank 2-9 0-0 5, Ty.Taylor 8-17 0-0 17, Anderson 5-7 2-2 13, Carmical 0-0 2-3 2, Balogun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 23-28 85.

AUSTIN PEAY (18-9)

Adams 10-20 2-2 23, Butler 2-3 1-2 6, Paez 0-5 3-3 3, Abaev 4-10 11-18 19, Te.Taylor 9-18 1-3 19, Woodard 3-7 2-2 11, Hinson 3-8 6-8 12, Conteh 0-1 0-0 0, Silveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 26-38 93.

Halftime_Austin Peay 46-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 4-14 (Anderson 1-3, Cruickshank 1-3, Moreno 1-3, Ty.Taylor 1-4, Brown 0-1), Austin Peay 5-19 (Woodard 3-5, Butler 1-1, Adams 1-5, Conteh 0-1, Paez 0-2, Te.Taylor 0-2, Hinson 0-3). Fouled Out_T.King, Anderson, Paez. Rebounds_E. Kentucky 28 (Anderson 8), Austin Peay 41 (Te.Taylor 13). Assists_E. Kentucky 4 (Moreno, Brown, Ty.Taylor, Carmical 1), Austin Peay 11 (Adams 3). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 26, Austin Peay 23. A_1,851 (7,257).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.