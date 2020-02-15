Listen Live Sports

Austin Peay keeps pace in OVC with 93-85 win over EKU

February 15, 2020 8:31 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Adams had 23 points as Austin Peay defeated Eastern Kentucky 93-85 on Saturday.

The Governors (18-9, 12-2) remained tied atop the Ohio Valley Conference with Murray State. They are 13-0 at home this season and have won 15 straight homes games dating to last season.

Eli Abaev had career highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds for Austin Peay. Terry Taylor added 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Evan Hinson had 12 points.

Tre King scored a career-high 23 points for the Colonels (13-14, 10-4). Jomaru Brown added 18 points. Ty Taylor had 17 points.

Austin Peay faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky takes on Tennessee State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

