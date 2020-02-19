Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Austin Peay (18-9, 12-2) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-20, 4-10)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Austin Peay has won by an average of 11 points in its last 10 wins over the Cougars. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2015, a 69-65 win.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has relied on senior leadership this year while Austin Peay has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to score 44 percent of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 30.8 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 18-4 when scoring at least 65.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 9-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-9 when fewer than four Governors players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 77.6 points per game.

