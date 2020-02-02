Listen Live Sports

Australian Open glance: Djokovic beats Thiem for 8th title

February 2, 2020 10:02 am
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open’s final day:

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending eighth Australian Open title by coming back to beat 5th-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at the Australian Open. He now has 17 major titles overall, behind only Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19) among the men.

Thiem is now 0-3 in Grand Slam finals. He lost the 2018 and ’19 French Open finals to Nadal.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Mild. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S MEN’S FINAL

No. 2 Novak Djokovic beat No. 5 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

8 — Record number of titles Novak Djokovic has won at Melbourne Park, where he’s unbeaten in the 8 finals he has contested.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I was on the brink of losing that match. … I didn’t feel that great.” Novak Djokovic on his call for the trainer in the third set. He rallied to beat Dominic Thiem in five sets.

