Australian Open Results

February 2, 2020 12:25 am
 
Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

