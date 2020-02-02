Australian Open Results

Sunday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD71,000,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.
