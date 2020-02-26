AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Auto Club 400

Site: Fontana, California

Advertisement

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 2:35 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Track: Auto Club Speedway (2 miles)

Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps

Last year: Kyle Busch won for the fourth time on the track after starting fourth

Last race: Joey Logano won after starting fifth at Las Vegas

Fast facts: Ryan Blaney leads the points standings with 85, three better than Joey Logano. … Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson leads all drivers with six career victories at Auto Club Speedway, but hasn’t won on the track since 2016. … No driver has two top-five finishes through two races and only two — Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick — have top-10 runs in both events. … Chase Elliott has led the most laps (93), one more than Harvick, through two events.

Next race: FanShield 500, March 8, Phoenix Raceway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Production Alliance Group 300

Site: Fontana, California

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. and 5 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 1:05 p.m., and race, 4 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Auto Club Speedway (2 miles)

Race distance: 300 miles, 150 laps

Last year: Cole Custer won from the third starting position

Last race: Chase Briscoe won after starting second at Las Vegas

Fast facts: Chase Briscoe, week 1 winner Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton lead the standings and have all finished in the top five in both races. … Briscoe has led a series-best 94 laps. Next best is Justin Allgaier with 86, who is ninth in points. … Cole Custer, Allgaier and Tyler Reddick are the top three performers in the last four events at Auto Club Speedway.

Next race: LS Tractor 200, March 7, Phoenix Raceway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Kyle Busch won at Las Vegas after starting third

Next race: Georgia 200, March 14, Atlanta Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Next race: Season-opening Australian Grand Prix, March 15, Melbourne, Australia

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey last September

Next race: Season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 15, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA

Last event: Steve Torrence won in top fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. in funny car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

Next event: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 15, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS

Next event: March 13, Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas; March 14, LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, Texas.

Online: https://worldofoutlaws.com

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.