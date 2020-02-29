Listen Live Sports

Avs beat Predators, match season high with 6th straight win

February 29, 2020 9:51 pm
 
2 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pavel Francouz made 30 saves in a career-best sixth straight win, Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Kaut also scored for the Avalanche, who matched a season high with their sixth-straight win.

Colorado also won a franchise-best ninth consecutive road game and recorded its 11th win in February, also a franchise best.

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Juuse Saros finished with 27 saves.

Landeskog scored the game’s first goal at 13:23 of the second period.

From the left corner, Johnson feathered a pass to Landeskog, who drove toward the Predators net, and from the goal line, he lifted a quick wrist shot into the top far corner, just underneath the crossbar. Landeskog has goals in two of his last three games, and a point in four straight.

Kaut doubled the Colorado lead 2:15 later.

Tyson Jost drove down the right side and pulled up at the top of the right circle. There, he found a trailing Kaut with a pass in the slot. Kaut beat Saros with a wrist shot on to glove side.

Arvidsson converted on a breakaway at 14:40 of the third to spoil Francouz’s shutout bid.

Johnson added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Jarnkrok scored with two seconds left to account for the final margin.

NOTES: Jost extended his points streak to three games. … Former Avalanche and Predators forward Peter Forsberg attended the game. … Colorado has not allowed a power-play goal in its last eight games. … Saros had won five of his previous six starts.

UP NEXT:

Avalanche: Visit Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Predators: Host Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

